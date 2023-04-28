Armed security quits Henderson school job after windows shot out

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The security company contracted to keep students safe after bullets were fired at Coral Academy Cadence will not be on campus Friday and the school is now trying to find another security company.

The school gave the bad news to parents around midnight in an email.

The email reads:

We regret to inform you that the security company we contracted with, Elite Security, has terminated their services and will not be on campus tomorrow. We are actively working to secure another security company for the remainder of the school year. Our top priority is to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students, faculty, and staff. We will keep you updated throughout this process and inform you as soon as we have signed a contract with a new security company. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated during this time.

FOX5 has been digging into this story since it broke this week. On Thursday, FOX5 contacted Elite Security to ask questions about its license and certification, but the company would not comment and referred a reporter back to the school.

FOX5 then pressed Coral Academy for answers twice Thursday about Elite Security and requested information about its certification and license. A spokesperson said they had not yet received the requested documents and would get back to us to share that information.

On Friday morning, Henderson Police was near campus as students were dropped off. At this point, it’s unclear if the school will have armed security on campus for the rest of the school year as promised.

This again comes after bullets were fired and hit the school, breaking out some windows overnight. FOX5 reached out to Elite Security and the school again this morning and have not heard back.

