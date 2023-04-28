Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway Harbor on Friday.

Some signs on the harbor warned boaters to launch at their own risk because water levels are still just not where they used to be but some boaters said this is not stopping them.

“We are ready to go, now back out,” said boaters James and Michele Roark.

For 30 years, they have been taking their boat out at Lake Mead.

“We share the boat with our family, they come out and use it, we use it, we bring a lot of friends out here,” said James Roark.

All of last year, the couple said they didn’t hit the water at all.

“It was too hard to get in and out,” said Michele Roark. “The water levels were too low.”

According to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, on Monday Lake Mead was at 1,047 feet and expected to rise one foot by Sunday, but it already stands at 1,048 feet level.

This is all thanks to a high-flow water release that moved water from Lake Powell into Lake Mead Monday.

The Roarks said - though this helps - it is still shallow.

“We are watching them have a hard time put their boats in,” said James Roark. “Still too shallow. We had people pushing their boat off their trailer because they couldn’t get their truck in deep enough.”

They are hopeful the lake levels will continue to rise.

“We are excited about the level coming up,” said Michele Roark. “With the snowpack, it is going to be a good year, I think.”

Wait times are expected to be long starting Saturday at Hemenway Harbor, but both boat ramps are open.

