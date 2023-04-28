3-year-old boy killed in DUI crash on the way to birthday party, troopers say

Grayson Nash, 3, died from his injuries.
Grayson Nash, 3, died from his injuries.(GoFundMe)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A car crash involving a suspected drunk driver left a 3-year-old boy dead and his mother injured, according to police and family.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said that a man is now facing multiple charges.

The crash happened along U.S. 176 near Lebanon Road on April 14 at around 9:50 p.m. According to troopers, an SUV and truck were going in opposite directions on the road when they collided.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 3-year-old Grayson Nash and his mother Kanisha Nash...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 3-year-old Grayson Nash and his mother Kanisha Nash were in the SUV at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.(GoFundMe)

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 3-year-old Grayson Nash and his mother Kanisha Nash were in the SUV at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery, was taken into custody and charged with DUI involving death and DUI with great bodily injury.

According to a GoFundMe page, the mother and son were on their way to her niece’s birthday party at the time of the crash. The page said they were just seven minutes away from their destination when “a drunk driver hit them in a head-on collision.”

Kanisha Nash, who was injured in the crash, spends time in the hospital with loved ones.
Kanisha Nash, who was injured in the crash, spends time in the hospital with loved ones.(GoFundMe)

Kanisha Nash was rushed to a local hospital with two broken legs, neck trauma and a pulmonary embolism.

Grayson was airlifted to MUSC Shawn Jenkin’s Children’s Hospital with severe damage to his head and abdomen, causing an “insurmountable amount of bleeding,” the GoFundMe said.

Family members said Grayson received immediate surgery to remove parts of his skull to release the pressure off his brain and decrease his blood loss. He received several more surgeries and was put on life support.

Grayson turned 3 years old on April 17, while in the ICU. Sadly, Grayson died from his injuries on April 21.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery, was taken into custody and charged...
The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery, was taken into custody and charged with DUI involving death and DUI with great bodily injury.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

On April 26, Grayson’s family announced on their GoFundMe page that his organs had been donated, and his kidneys went to a child in New York.

“It’s such a blessing to know that his legacy will live on forever through the children he is now giving life to,” his family wrote in the post.

The GoFundMe page said Kanisha Nash is a single mom of four boys, and all donations would be used to help cover medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

Stacker analyzed data from the Labor Department, Census Bureau, and Apartment List to find...
Best places for college grads to start their careers
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and...
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors
Leo the therapy dog joins the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Leo the therapy dog joins police force to help comfort officers, victims
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the...
Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed