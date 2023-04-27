A’s would bring a successful and colorful history to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the days after the Oakland Athletics announced the purchase of a plot of land near Tropicana Ave and Dean Martin Drive, the Valley has been abuzz about the potential of hosting a Major League Baseball team.

The A’s would be the first team in major league history to move four times.

Founded at the turn of the 20th century as a charter member of the American League, the Philadelphia Athletics won six of the first fourteen AL pennants, including three World Series championships from 1910 to 1913.

Those early years were fueled by top performances by pitchers with nicknames like Bullet Joe, Gettysburg Eddie and The Knight of Kennett Square. They also featured star position players nicknamed Topsy, Stuffy and Cocky.

Connie Mack owned and managed the team from its founding until the 1950s. He holds the all-time MLB record for wins as a manager, and thanks to his unparalleled longevity, likely always will.

Mack led the team through another golden era in the late ‘20s and early ‘30s, winning two more World Series rings with a different set of talented and colorfully-nicknamed players like Mule, Moose, Bing and Bucketfoot Al.

Colorfulness has been a common theme of this franchise throughout its history, even the lean years after Mack died and the new owner moved the team to Kansas City due to low attendance and a dilapidated stadium in Philadelphia.

It was in Missouri that the team adopted what was, at the time, a radical new color scheme: their now-classic green and gold. The new uniforms were not long for Kansas City, though.

After just 13 years of bad teams and an oft-empty stadium in America’s heartland, the team packed up and moved even further west to Oakland, California, where they had almost immediate success, winning three straight World Series championships in the early 1970s.

This team was perhaps the franchise’s most colorful, thanks in part to eccentric owner Charlie O. Finley giving players bonuses for growing mustaches. Players like Rollie Fingers and Catfish Hunter took advantage and grew iconic facial hair.

That team also had an 11-year-old batboy who later became known as MC Hammer. About 15 years later, while Hammer, a lifelong A’s fan, was making gold records, the team was putting more gold in its trophy case. The A’s won three straight pennants from 1988 to 1990, fueled by the Bash Brothers -- Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco. The team won the 1989 World Series against Bay Area rival San Francisco in a series made famous by the devastating earthquake that struck just before the third game was set to begin.

The team’s fortunes started to turn for the worse in the mid-1990s, with Al Davis moving his Raiders back to Oakland from Los Angeles and building a mountain of seats in center field, aptly named Mount Davis. This eyesore, combined with a lack of stadium upkeep, held back attendance, even during the successful Moneyball years, later made famous by Brad Pitt’s portrayal of maverick general manager Billy Beane.

Those dismal attendance figures have only gotten worse over the last several years, with the team ranking dead last in attendance each of the last two seasons. The drop in revenue caused by the flailing fan support is seen as one of the main drivers of the A’s seemingly-imminent move to Las Vegas.

The 2023 Athletics are one of, if not the worst, team in the major leagues. Despite their recent struggles, however, the A’s only trail the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in terms of World Series championships with nine.

