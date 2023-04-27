U2 adds more Las Vegas shows as tickets are in high demand

FILE - The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during a concert at the Apollo...
FILE - The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during a concert at the Apollo Theater on June 11, 2018, in New York. Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” shows starting Sept. 29. The band’s special five-night run of shows will be held until Oct. 8 at The Venetian’s MSG Sphere.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Due to overwhelming demand, U2 has added five more shows at the new MSG Sphere on top of the seven they’ve already added to their original dates.

Fans must register for pre-sale tickets to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, and there already have been more than a million registrations filled out. That’s why five more performances have been added in October and early November.

The show is a first-of-its-kind live music experience that will be unlike any other U2 has ever played before.

Bono and The Edge recently gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a sneak preview tour of Sphere and a glimpse into their ideas as they begin to create these shows. U2: The Zane Lowe Interview is now available HERE.

The new dates are:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Previous dates announced are:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan presale HERE.

In order to accommodate the high demand of registrations already received, only those who previously registered and received a code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale for the new dates (October 27, 28, November 1, 3 and 4) at this time.

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.

If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general onsale starting Friday, April 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

