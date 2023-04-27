Raiders’ Davante Adams helps surprise 6 Las Vegas students with scholarships

Raiders’ Davante Adams and Taco Bell scholarship winner Krystka Mariano
Raiders’ Davante Adams and Taco Bell scholarship winner Krystka Mariano(Dawson Putthoff | Dawson Putthoff via Taco Bell Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, a self-proclaimed Taco Bell lover, recently helped the eatery surprise six Las Vegas students with scholarships.

According to a news release, the scholarships were awarded as part of the Live Más Scholarships from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The company says the funds were awarded to the students during a recent Davante Adams Football camp.

According to the company, among the six local students who received the scholarships were Krystka Mariano, a Taco Bell fan who was awarded $25,000, and Yohanese Yilma, a Taco Bell restaurant team member who received $10,000.

Raiders' Davante Adams with Yohanese Yilma
Raiders' Davante Adams with Yohanese Yilma(Dawson Putthoff | Dawson Putthoff via Taco Bell Foundation)

In total, as part of the annual scholarship program, the Taco Bell Foundation says it is awarding a total of 980 winners with over $10 million in scholarships – the most ever in the nonprofit’s history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigating car lands in pool after hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas police investigate after car lands in pool in hit-and-run crash
FOX5 drone image of homeless encampments on Las Vegas Valley trail in April 2023.
Social workers intervene in growing homeless camps across Las Vegas trails
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run

Latest News

Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
The clinic closet has many dresses to choose from, hoping to give students a prom night to...
The Cupcake Girls and Fergusons Downtown team up for adult prom
SWASTIKA REWARD - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas law firm offering $5K reward in connection with swastika incident at school
Family remembers victim of Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Family remembers victim of Las Vegas hit-and-run crash