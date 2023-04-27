Raiders’ Davante Adams helps surprise 6 Las Vegas students with scholarships

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, a self-proclaimed Taco Bell lover, recently helped the eatery surprise six Las Vegas students with scholarships.

According to a news release, the scholarships were awarded as part of the Live Más Scholarships from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The company says the funds were awarded to the students during a recent Davante Adams Football camp.

According to the company, among the six local students who received the scholarships were Krystka Mariano, a Taco Bell fan who was awarded $25,000, and Yohanese Yilma, a Taco Bell restaurant team member who received $10,000.

Raiders' Davante Adams with Yohanese Yilma (Dawson Putthoff | Dawson Putthoff via Taco Bell Foundation)

In total, as part of the annual scholarship program, the Taco Bell Foundation says it is awarding a total of 980 winners with over $10 million in scholarships – the most ever in the nonprofit’s history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.