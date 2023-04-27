Nye County nurse at child mental health facility faces 60 charges of child abuse, neglect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nurse at Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Nye County has been arrested for mistreating children in her care.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office compiled a report detailing an investigation that started in August 2021 which uncovered poor conditions in the mental health facility. The report found that Christina Mendoza failed to provide medical services, care or supervision to her patients.

The report also details injuries Mendoza’s patients received, like bruising to their faces, cheeks and necks, large bumps on their foreheads and what appeared to be carpet burns on their cheeks and jaws. The investigator found those injuries came from those children being restrained by staff.

One such restraint by a staff member left a female patient with a fractured toe, which was not evaluated by medical staff until a month after the injury, the report claims. The investigation found that once the patient turned 18, she was secluded in a room because the facility lacked an exit plan for her. Never Give Up is not licensed to house adults, but the report says all NGU staff knew that the patient was being kept there.

In addition, the report found the patient was not given access to communicate with anyone outside the facility or even leave the room in which she was being held. This lasted for about two months after she turned 18, the report said.

Another patient in Mendoza’s care had stopped eating and had issues with severe constipation, so a therapist determined he needed to follow a specific diet. According to the report, Mendoza never arranged for the child to be seen by a doctor and only gave him one of the specialized medical shakes that were crafted for him. She also told staff not to give the child any outside food, the report said.

The report found the child’s mother pulled the patient out of NGU after he went from 105 lbs. at check-in to 64 lbs. A doctor who saw the child immediately afterward said his organs were within a day or two of completely shutting down.

Staff at the facility reported that Mendoza has been administering chemical restraints on the children in her care without notifying their parents. This method involves injecting the children with sedatives. This happened even after other staff determined the children did not need an injection at the time, the report found.

Nevada state law states that chemical restraints can only be used in emergency situations.

As a mandatory reporter, Mendoza is accused of failing to report any of the abuse and neglect detailed in the investigation’s findings. The report concluded that Mendoza “Willfully causes a child who is less than 18 years of age to suffer unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering as a result of abuse or neglect.”

The Never Give Up facility has been at the center of controversy similar to this case in the past.

Most recently, a state inspection found health, safety and welfare issues at the facility. Those infractions led to $8,000 in fines by the state.

In 2021, there was a riot at the facility that left two teenagers missing for a day.

In 2019, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations of physical and sexual abuse at the facility.

