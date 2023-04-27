Nevada urges residents to vaccinate horses against West Nile Virus

Mosquito (FILE)
Mosquito (FILE)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Agriculture is reminding horse owners to vaccinate their horses against the West Nile Virus.

They warn the mosquito-borne virus can cause serious illness, targeting a horse’s brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

“The NDA tests sample pools of mosquitos throughout Nevada to monitor for diseases like WNV,” Laura Morrow, Animal Disease Laboratory Supervisor, said. “The Animal Disease Laboratory surveys and tests for these diseases and reports the results to local health departments and vector control agencies.”

You are urged to use insect repellant and remove standing water as a way to reduce the mosquito population, and the risk of the West Nile Virus.

“Eliminating unnecessary standing water around barns and residences along with the use of deterrents can help keep mosquitos away from people and animals,” said NDA Director Goicoechea.

The virus has been detected in the state of Nevada and can cause significant illness and death in both horses and humans.

