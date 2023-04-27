Nevada Legislature holds hearing on bill to allow state lottery

By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans may just get the chance to start picking out lucky numbers.

The Nevada Legislature held a hearing Thursday on a bill that would create a proposal to amend the state constitution to allow the sale of state lottery tickets.

AJR 5 reads that since achieving statehood in 1864, the sale of lottery tickets has been prohibited, partly to prevent special charters to organizations and to protect the public from the harm early lotteries brought, as they were plagued by fraud and mismanagement.

The bill advanced April 20 and officially became the closest effort yet to legalizing the lottery in the state’s history.

The hearing Thursday is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here.

