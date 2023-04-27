Move-4-Less Nevada to award educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Teacher Appreciation Week may be next month, but time is running out to nominate your favorite teacher for an award.

The awards will be given out as part of Move-4-Less Nevada’s effort to honor the work teachers do.

The teacher who gets the most nominations will win a $1,500 gift card and more, according to the company.

Last year’s winner, a teacher from Canyon Springs High School, received almost 120 votes, so the bar has been set high.

Nominations are due Friday before midnight.

The winner will be notified during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12.

To nominate your favorite teacher, visit: https://www.move4lessnevada.com/teacher-appreciation/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.