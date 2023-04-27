Metro police looking for two robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a pair of suspects following a commercial robbery yesterday.

According to a media release from LVMPD, one of the men pictured “battered an employee” and both suspects allegedly robbed a business near the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas.

One was described as a black male in his 20s wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white and black shoes. The other suspect was also a black male in his 20s and he was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspects, please call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.