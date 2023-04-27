Metro police looking for two robbery suspects

Metro police are looking for the two men pictured in connection with a commercial robbery
Metro police are looking for the two men pictured in connection with a commercial robbery(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:44 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a pair of suspects following a commercial robbery yesterday.

According to a media release from LVMPD, one of the men pictured “battered an employee” and both suspects allegedly robbed a business near the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas.

One was described as a black male in his 20s wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white and black shoes. The other suspect was also a black male in his 20s and he was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspects, please call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023.
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Family reunites with dog involved in deadly Las Vegas crash, puppies also returned
Family reunites with dog involved in deadly Las Vegas crash, puppies also returned
Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, NV.
Las Vegas high school student hit by car while walking to campus Wednesday morning
1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand
Harry Reid adds more than 600 long-term parking spots
Aquatic Life working to prevent Las Vegas Valley drowning deaths among kids with autism
Aquatic Life working to prevent Las Vegas Valley drowning deaths among kids with autism