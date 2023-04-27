Legislature considers bill to help residents of sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would create a program to help relocate residents of North Las Vegas’ Windsor Park, which is sinking into the earth.

Built in the 1960s, a study in the 1990s found the neighborhood was built on the juncture of two or more subsidence-related fault escarpments.

On Thursday, the Legislature held a hearing on the bill, which would allocate $10 million for the “Windsor Park Environmental Justice Act.”

If passed, the act would go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Las Vegas police investigating car lands in pool after hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas police investigate after car lands in pool in hit-and-run crash
FOX5 drone image of homeless encampments on Las Vegas Valley trail in April 2023.
Social workers intervene in growing homeless camps across Las Vegas trails

Latest News

Nevada Legislature holds hearing on bill to allow state lottery
Nevada Legislature holds hearing on bill to allow state lottery
Election workers with ballots
Bill makes intimidating election workers a felony
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill
Lottery bill makes it further than any other in Nevada’s history
Lottery bill makes it further than any other in Nevada’s history