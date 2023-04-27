Legislature considers bill to help residents of sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would create a program to help relocate residents of North Las Vegas’ Windsor Park, which is sinking into the earth.

Built in the 1960s, a study in the 1990s found the neighborhood was built on the juncture of two or more subsidence-related fault escarpments.

On Thursday, the Legislature held a hearing on the bill, which would allocate $10 million for the “Windsor Park Environmental Justice Act.”

If passed, the act would go into effect July 1.

