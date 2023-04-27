Las Vegas stabbing victim dies of injuries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who found by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers to be suffering stab wounds after being found during a traffic stop April 25 has died.

Authorities performed a traffic stop at around 11:26 p.m. near M Street and McWilliams Avenue and found one of the passengers had been stabbed.

The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was in the 800 block of N Street where he got into an altercation with a group of males. During the altercation the victim was stabbed.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.