Las Vegas Science Technology Festival returns April 28 to May 6

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the largest educational events is back in Nevada, from April 28 until May 6.

There are free events every day all over the valley, that aim to spark curiosity in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

Click here for more information on the events taking place https://www.scifest.vegas/.

