Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penske Truck Rental announced Thursday its 13th annual Top Moving Destinations List includes Las Vegas in second place for the second year in a row.
Penske Truck Rental Top 10 Moving Destinations for 2022 (previous year ranking):
- Houston, TX (1)
- Las Vegas, NV (2)
- Orlando, FL (8)
- Phoenix, AZ (3)
- Atlanta, GA (Has not ranked since the 2020 list)
- Charlotte, NC (4)
- Dallas, TX (7)
- Jacksonville, FL (New)
- San Antonio, TX (6)
- Austin, TX (9)
The 2022 list unveiled trends about those consumers’ moving preferences, including:
- Consistent top 2 relocation destinations: Houston and Las Vegas sustained the top two positions from the 2021 list as consumers continue to seek out warmer living locations.
- Preference for the sunshine state: Jacksonville joined the list for the first time alongside Orlando, which has remained a top destination since 2010.
- Consumers continue to migrate to warmer areas: Year over year, Penske’s Top Moving Destination list has unveiled a continued migration of consumers from the Midwest region and into sunnier markets, with 8 out of the top 10 cities located in the Sun Belt.
- A rebound for Georgia: Atlanta made a return to the list since it last ranked in 2020.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.