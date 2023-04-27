Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penske Truck Rental announced Thursday its 13th annual Top Moving Destinations List includes Las Vegas in second place for the second year in a row.

Penske Truck Rental Top 10 Moving Destinations for 2022 (previous year ranking):

Houston, TX (1)

Las Vegas, NV (2)

Orlando, FL (8)

Phoenix, AZ (3)

Atlanta, GA (Has not ranked since the 2020 list

Charlotte, NC (4)

Dallas, TX (7)

Jacksonville, FL (New)

San Antonio, TX (6)

Austin, TX (9)

The 2022 list unveiled trends about those consumers’ moving preferences, including:

Consistent top 2 relocation destinations: Houston and Las Vegas sustained the top two positions from the 2021 list as consumers continue to seek out warmer living locations.

Preference for the sunshine state : Jacksonville joined the list for the first time alongside Orlando, which has remained a top destination since 2010.

Consumers continue to migrate to warmer areas : Year over year, Penske’s Top Moving Destination list has unveiled a continued migration of consumers from the Midwest region and into sunnier markets, with 8 out of the top 10 cities located in the Sun Belt.

A rebound for Georgia: Atlanta made a return to the list since it last ranked in Atlanta made a return to the list since it last ranked in 2020

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.