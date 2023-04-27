Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.(Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/AP Images)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penske Truck Rental announced Thursday its 13th annual Top Moving Destinations List includes Las Vegas in second place for the second year in a row.

Penske Truck Rental Top 10 Moving Destinations for 2022 (previous year ranking):

  • Houston, TX (1)
  • Las Vegas, NV (2)
  • Orlando, FL (8)
  • Phoenix, AZ (3)
  • Atlanta, GA (Has not ranked since the 2020 list)
  • Charlotte, NC (4)
  • Dallas, TX (7)
  • Jacksonville, FL (New)
  • San Antonio, TX (6)
  • Austin, TX (9)

The 2022 list unveiled trends about those consumers’ moving preferences, including:

  • Consistent top 2 relocation destinations: Houston and Las Vegas sustained the top two positions from the 2021 list as consumers continue to seek out warmer living locations.
  • Preference for the sunshine state: Jacksonville joined the list for the first time alongside Orlando, which has remained a top destination since 2010.
  • Consumers continue to migrate to warmer areas: Year over year, Penske’s Top Moving Destination list has unveiled a continued migration of consumers from the Midwest region and into sunnier markets, with 8 out of the top 10 cities located in the Sun Belt.
  • A rebound for Georgia: Atlanta made a return to the list since it last ranked in 2020.

