This is Colin McNaught, Principal at Cimarron-Memorial High School.

In an effort to keep you informed of important matters taking place in and around our school community, I want to let you know that a juvenile was struck by a vehicle near the school this morning while walking to campus.

We ask drivers to please use extreme caution when driving in school zones, in the school campus parking lot, and in areas where students are traveling to and from school.

The matter serves as an important opportunity to discuss safety procedures with students in an effort to increase the safety of our students. The Clark County School District Safe Routes to School Department provides tips and information on pedestrian and bicycle safety going both to and from school.

Please call our office at 702-799-4400 with any questions or concerns.