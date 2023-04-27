Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly house party shooting

(WIFR)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a fatal house party shooting earlier this year.

According to a release from LVMPD, the department received a report of a shooting in front of a residence near the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue at approximately 11:10 p.m. following a party on February 17. Responding officers discovered a shooting scene near the residence, and shortly after that police were advised that a male suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Sunrise Hospital.

The 17-year-old victim, Luigi Luna, was pronounced dead. During the course of the investigation, police identified a male juvenile as the suspect in the case. He was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team on April 26 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

