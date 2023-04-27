Idaho college student killing survivor to be interviewed in Reno

FILE - Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho...
FILE - Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. The arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger in the Nov. 13, 2022 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students has brought relief to the small college town of Moscow, Idaho.(Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)(WWSB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sole survivor in the brutal killings of four Idaho college students will be interviewed in Reno.

On Tuesday, KOLO reported that the attorney for Bethany Funke filed a motion in Washoe County to avoid having Funke testify in the suspect’s preliminary hearing in Idaho.

The subpoena was originally issued on April 11, and would have meant she would have returned to Moscow, Idaho to testify on June 28. That subpoena has now been withdrawn.

