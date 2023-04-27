Here’s how you can take a tour of historic homes in Las Vegas

By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas has seen its share of history, now you have a chance to see some of the homes that reflect those unique times.

Today, Heritage Programming and the Nevada Preservation Foundation began hosting tours of more than 20 sites considered to be cultural and architectural treasures in Las Vegas.

Organizers say the annual “Home + History Las Vegas” tour gives locals and tourists alike the chance to see distinctive homes and buildings in and around the downtown area.

The tours are led by local historians eager to share the stories of vintage Las Vegas neighborhoods and the colorful characters who called them home.

Tours run through Sunday, with tickets starting at $25.

For more information, visit: https://nevadapreservation.org/.

