Here’s how Las Vegas energy, gas bills have changed over the years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With NV Energy increasing the costs of utilities this month, FOX5 wanted to look back at the last 10 years of bills for residential customers to see what we can expect in July when the heat is here.

According to NV Energy, the price for natural gas increased in 2022 by more than 70% and peaked in January this year.

Higher prices are also being driven by lower natural gas supplies in the western US along with higher demand due to below-average temperatures.

“Provided natural gas prices remain stable, the cost increase customers are currently experiencing is expected to decrease over the next year as the high 2022 natural gas costs are paid off and NV Energy experiences lower natural gas prices in the future,” a spokesperson told FOX5.

The average cost for a single-family average in July is for the use of about 1,800 kWh. Here’s how rates fared one year ago, five years ago and 10 years ago:

July 2022: $251

July 2018: $229

July 2013: $258

For Southwest Gas the average single-family residential customer spent:

July 2022: $29.39

July 2018: $22.11

July 2013: $21.84

The rates for Southwest Gas are set by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada which keeps records of its rates here.

A bill in the Nevada Legislature that included a projection that utilities could cost around $500 in the month of July was voted down last week.

