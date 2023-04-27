Harry Reid adds more than 600 long-term parking spots

1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand
1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers looking for long-term parking at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas now have access to more than 600 new spots.

According to a social media post by the airport, the new spots are open to the public in Terminal 1. A spokesperson for the airport added that the additional parking opened at the end of March.

These new spots are located on the Zero Level of the Terminal 1 parking garage.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023.
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Las Vegas high school student hit by car while walking to campus Wednesday morning
Aquatic Life working to prevent Las Vegas Valley drowning deaths among kids with autism
Aquatic Life working to prevent Las Vegas Valley drowning deaths among kids with autism
Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of possible human remains were found this week at...
Human remains found at Lake Mead identified as Las Vegas man missing since 1998
dog puppy generic
Small nonprofits take on task of fostering stray Las Vegas dogs and cats