Harry Reid adds more than 600 long-term parking spots
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers looking for long-term parking at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas now have access to more than 600 new spots.
According to a social media post by the airport, the new spots are open to the public in Terminal 1. A spokesperson for the airport added that the additional parking opened at the end of March.
These new spots are located on the Zero Level of the Terminal 1 parking garage.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.