Harry Reid adds more than 600 long-term parking spots

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers looking for long-term parking at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas now have access to more than 600 new spots.

According to a social media post by the airport, the new spots are open to the public in Terminal 1. A spokesperson for the airport added that the additional parking opened at the end of March.

Looking for parking at Terminal 1? Good news: More than 600 additional spaces in the long-term garage are now open to the public. 📽 pic.twitter.com/5nxxNU4VQR — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 26, 2023

These new spots are located on the Zero Level of the Terminal 1 parking garage.

