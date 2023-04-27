Family reunites with dog involved in deadly Las Vegas crash, puppies also returned

By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The dog involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash on the US 95 earlier this month is back home with its rightful owners Wednesday.

The dog and puppies both were returned to the family of the victim who died in the crash involving an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer.

Nikita, who was uninjured in the crash, along with her puppies were taken away by the City of Las Vegas Animal Protective Services all while David Kingsley, 79, was suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. He died several days later.

The Animal Foundation cared for the pups as the city determined a final outcome.

All fees were waived, according to the shelter.

