Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a driver has been arrested after they were accused in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

According to police, a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle about 3:43 a.m. Monday near the 3100 block of South Maryland Parkway.

LVMPD says evidence at the scene and video of the crash indicated that a male pedestrian was lying in the right of three southbound travel lanes (T3). The department says several vehicles avoided the pedestrian and continued southbound on Maryland Parkway before a blue Dodge Charger with black racing stripes struck the pedestrian.

Police said the Dodge fled the scene and continued southbound on Maryland Parkway after the crash. On Thursday, police said the department’s Fatal Detail identified the involved vehicle and possible driver.

According to police, the Dodge and the suspected driver were located by the LVMPD RAID Team. The driver was taken into custody for applicable hit-and-run charges by the LVMPD Fatal Detail, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Family members of the victim spoke with FOX5 on Wednesday night and identified the man as Justin Pakele.

Loved ones told FOX5 that Pakele leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter along with an extended family between Las Vegas and Hawaii.

According to LVMPD, the pedestrian’s death marked the 39th traffic-related collision in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction. The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

