The Cupcake Girls and Fergusons Downtown team up for adult prom

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s prom season for local high school students, but one local nonprofit is throwing a prom for adults for a good cause.

The Cupcake Girls are hosting “A Night Under the Stars: An Adult Prom” at Fergusons Downtown on Friday, April 28 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The event for adults 21 years old and over, and each ticket includes entry, a choice of one beverage (beer, wine, or non-alcoholic drink) and the chance to submit a prom song for the event’s playlist.

The Cupcake Girls provide support for those affected by sex trafficking through holistic resources, case management, and aftercare.

