The Cupcake Girls and Fergusons Downtown team up for adult prom

By Matt Kling
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s prom season for local high school students, but one local nonprofit is throwing a prom for adults for a good cause.

The Cupcake Girls are hosting “A Night Under the Stars: An Adult Prom” at Fergusons Downtown on Friday, April 28 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The event for adults 21 years old and over, and each ticket includes entry, a choice of one beverage (beer, wine, or non-alcoholic drink) and the chance to submit a prom song for the event’s playlist.

The Cupcake Girls provide support for those affected by sex trafficking through holistic resources, case management, and aftercare.

Tickets for Adult Prom can be purchased here.

