Coral Academy officials discuss email notice to parents after bullets strike Cadence campus

Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The investigation continues into the person who shot at and hit the Coral Academy Cadence school this week in Henderson. A few windows were broken out overnight this week.

“There is an active police investigation, and we believe the person(s) who took this action will be brought to justice. Again, the police have advised that the risk to the campus is extremely low,” said Ann Diggins who is the President of the Coral Board of Governors.

Diggins released a statement to parents and staff on Wednesday.

Some parents have complained about what they say was a late email notice they got about the shooting. Henderson police say around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday the department responded to the school in reference to a building window being shot out by an unknown suspect. But the school didn’t send out emails to parents until several hours later.

“At first, it wasn’t clear how the broken windows happened. Once the incident was properly understood, our first priority was to call in the authorities. From there, once again, the campus and Coral leadership were guided in their responses and actions by the Henderson Police Department and the need to balance the safety of students, teachers, and staff with the Department’s requests.

Diggins added, “The timing of the email communication to parents about what happened was close to the school day opening, but that was outside of the control of campus leadership. It was dictated by law enforcement’s investigation and recommendations about the safety of the campus community. The decision was made that the risk to the campus was extremely low, and the school could remain open in a soft lockdown status,” said Diggins.

Diggins also discussed site inspections from “protection experts” at the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and mentioned how the Board ordered a complete review of safety plans of all Coral campuses by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Diggins also discussed Coral leadership, some who have spouses or kids in schools.

“We are all as deeply invested in the safety and security of Coral’s campuses as you are. In many cases, our loved ones are in the same classrooms as your loved ones,” said Diggins.

She went on to say it’s important for the community to work together for everyone’s safety.

“No matter how committed and vigilant Coral’s Board and Administration are, the security of our children and staff members requires the support of everyone—you included. If you or others would like to form volunteer safety committees, fundraise to implement additional security measures or lend your assistance in other ways, we appreciate your input, and we would work hard to integrate those protections into our facilities,” said Diggins.

Diggins said as the Henderson Police Department authorizes it to release further information, “we will do that.”

