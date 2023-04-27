City of Las Vegas hosting free ball hockey clinics during Golden Knights playoffs

By Caitlin Lilly
Apr. 27, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is going local children a chance to get more familiar with hockey.

According to a news release, Las Vegas Valley children are invited to take part in free ball hockey clinics each day there is a Golden Knights home game during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The city says the ball hockey clinics will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the new VGK Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, 3333 W. Washington Avenue.

According to the city, the clinics are open to all ages. Equipment will be provided by the city of Las Vegas, the release says.

