City of Las Vegas creates new FLEX Team to help crack down on crime

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas has announced the creation of the FLEX team, a problem-solving and detective unit that patrols areas like Fremont Street and the Arts District, among others.

Putting the “flex” in FLEX is the phrase the chief of the department of public safety uses to describe the new team.

“We want to go after the hot people, the hot places and at hot times,” said Jason Potts, chief for the department of public safety.

The team of 10 was created at the end of January with the goal of being more precise in combatting crime.

“Whether or not that be plan-closed investigations, whether that be undercover surveillance, whether that be leveraging technology,” said Potts.

“These officers are motivated, highly self-motivated officers and they are out there able to identify crime, analyze criminal activity, be proactive and make those stops,” said Jeff Belcher, a sergeant for one of the FLEX teams.

Belcher said it uses data collected from dispatch and calls for service to determine hot spot areas they need to patrol.

“It doesn’t stop at the arrest,” said Belcher. “We want to make sure we get convictions on these so we follow up.”

“Wherever the data is, we know that the data is occurring if there is copper theft occurring at a certain time we to go intentionally in those areas in those times,” said Potts.

Every day you will be able to see the FLEX team patrolling up and down Fremont Street. The team also does targeted enforcement here along the STRAT corridor.

In both areas, the team said it has recovered guns, drugs and made several arrests.

“Those folks are proactive; they use a lot of problem-solving techniques and really get after it,’ said Potts.

Since January, the team has completed 558 calls for service, made 52 arrests and issued 115 citations.

“When we are down there making contact with people that are down there routinely, and they are routinely involved in criminal behavior, they know that we are there,” said Belcher.

Belcher said they work closely with Las Vegas police officers but shared what makes their team different.

“We have a different approach and with limited resources, we try to accomplish much as we can,” said Belcher.

The FLEX officers work seven days a week for 12 hours a day.

Potts said there were no additional costs to create this team.

