Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces stalking charges after police say he tracked a Mad River Valley woman’s car with an AirTag.

Vermont State Police say they received a report from the 62-year-old Warren woman that she had found an Apple AirTag stuck behind the license plate of her car. The investigation led to Alan Bjerke, 61, of Burlington. Police say that while he was lawfully seeking to take possession of the woman’s car as part of a debt payment, he did not have a search warrant or authorization to track either her or her car.

He’s due in Washington County Superior Court in June to answer to a charge of stalking.

