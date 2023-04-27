Bears roam Reno as winter ends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Nevadans are outside enjoying spring weather and so are wild animals.

“Out of nowhere, we hear a roar and I pull my headphones out and I realize that there’s a bear about 100 meters away from me,” said Brianna Castiblanco.

Castiblanco and her dog often hike near Galena Creek Park but last week was the first time she’s seen a bear.

“We walked away respectfully and then booked it down the mountain and went to another hike,” she said.

While Castiblanco says the bear was beautiful, she was spooked by the encounter and so was her dog.

“My dog immediately turned and saw him and stood up,” Castiblanco said.

“His hair stood up, he was ready.”

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says these type of sightings are common.

“We always see a spike in the spring as they’re coming out of their dens,” said Public Information Officer Ashley Sanchez.

But it’s a good reminder to stay alert. Sanchez says Castiblanco did the right thing.

“It wants nothing to do with you, so remain calm, give it space and slowly back away,” Sanchez said.

“They’re out, it doesn’t mean that they’re out to get you but just to be aware that they can be out and about on your local hikes,” Castiblanco said.

Even if you’re not in the woods, Sanchez says it’s still imortant to bear proof your property.

Earlier this week, Reno Firefighters rescued a bear in a tree near Double Diamond. The bear will be released back into the wild, away from residential areas.

“If you live in Reno, you live in bear country,” said Sanchez.

Keith Bohn captured this video of a bear falling out of a south Reno tree and into a tarp laid out by Reno firefighters pic.twitter.com/yJZOAdMQXT — KOLO8 (@KOLO8) April 26, 2023

