24 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s list of ‘Best Places to eat in Southwest’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a new restaurant to try in the Las Vegas Valley? A new list places over 20 eateries in the valley among the best spots to dine at in the region.

According to Yelp, 24 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley made the website’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023.

Among the restaurants, one of the spots came in at #2 out of 100 listed, Garlic Yuza, 7250 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120.

From sushi to tacos, the Las Vegas Valley restaurants that made the list range from a wide variety of foods.

According to the list, 22 restaurants in Las Vegas made the list while two spots in Henderson were included.

The full list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023 can be viewed below:

