Tour with LL Cool J, Ice T, The Roots making stop in Las Vegas

LL Cool J introduces the dr. dre global impact award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on...
LL Cool J introduces the dr. dre global impact award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Live Nation has announced that a tour featuring several iconic hip-hop musicians will make a stop in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live, a show that will be headlined by two-time GRAMMY Award winner LL COOL J.

Live Nation notes that the event will mark LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years.

The lineup for the tour is “personally curated by LL COOL J himself.” Live Nation says.

Featuring several different musical acts, the tour will stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

According to the news release, other artists expected to attend include: The Roots, Salt-N-Peppa, Ice T, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim.

General on sale begins April 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

