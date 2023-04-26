SNHD offering infant immunizations at reduced cost

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
By Miles Friess
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:15 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Infant Immunization Week is in full swing.

As part of the week, eligible families can get their little ones immunized for free or at a reduced cost.

The Southern Nevada Health District has partnered with Immunize Nevada for the effort. Administration fees will be waived for kids under 3 years of age who are underinsured and VFC eligible.

There will also be free giveaways for each child who gets immunized, according to SNHD.

Families can also enter a raffle to win prizes that include a baby monitor and even a stroller, the Health District said.

Infant immunizations are available at the following SNHD locations:

Main public health center, 280 S. Decatur Boulevard:

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch)

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch)

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Suites A & C, in Henderson.

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch)

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Suite 5 in Mesquite.

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch)

For more information, visit: https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/niiw.

