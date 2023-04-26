Small nonprofits take on task of fostering stray Las Vegas dogs and cats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”We, at this point, are completely overwhelmed with the amount of dogs being dumped, abandoned, tied to trees, abandoned at dog parks,” said Melanie Shayne, founder of Kiss My Paws Rescue.

“I think the overwhelming part comes from is that we have nowhere to take these dogs,”

Shayne says the nonprofit started three years ago and the organization’s money comes from donations, adoptions and themselves.

Volunteers with the group find stray animals and try to keep them safe.

“They’re running in the street, they’re in front of someone’s yard, Artemis the recent dog we brought in he was found here up there digging through trash,” said Shayne.

Artemis is just one of many dogs that the rescue has brought in.

Volunteer Tracy Paz says there’s one story in particular that she will never forget.

“Two weeks ago we noticed there was a Shepard that had been dumped near Frenchman Mountain,” Paz said. “She looked like she just had puppies so right away a call to action.”

Rescuing the Shepard took three days, according to Paz.

“We actually have volunteers that have quads, so we called them into action so they drove up with their quads at midnight in the desert, there’s five of us on quads, we found her in a cave scared to death,” said Paz.

Volunteers are using their own homes to house dogs and cats, and they say they have scarce resources.

“I personally have kept dogs in my garage, I had a litter of kittens in my bathroom, we take them for shots, we take them for anything that they actually need,” said Paz.

Last week, Clark County Commissioners made it clear that something needed to be done about the strays in the city.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom spoke with FOX5 and explained there are other options on the table, such as helping small organizations like Kiss My Paws.

“I wouldn’t mind having the county give $5,000 or 10,000 to these little no profits,” said Segerblom.

Kiss My Paws is always accepting donations, whether they’re monetary donations or just your time: https://www.kissmypawsrescue.org/donate

