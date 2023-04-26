Pinkbox Doughnuts to debut ‘Star Wars’-themed treats for ‘May the 4th’

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Pinkbox Dougnuts has announced it will be getting in the “Star Wars” spirit for the upcoming “May the 4th” holiday.

According to a news release, Friday, April 28 through Thursday, May 4, Pinkbox will offer seven specialty doughnuts inspired by the “Star Wars” franchise to help celebrate “May the 4th Be With You Day.”

According to Pinkbox, in addition to its Galaxy Pee Weez, the doughnut shops will offer the Yoda Pooh and a Maple Ewok as well as the Galaxy Ring (galaxy colored tie dye frosted glazed chocolate cake), the Princess Leia (white frosted raised shell with Princess Leia décor and Oreos), the Wookie (a maple frosted raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and Wookie décor), and Vegan Space (a white frosted raised vegan shell filled with blueberry vegan buttercream and topped with May the 4th sprinkles).

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

