North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities.

That includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults.

Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

The bill had passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said that so far this year, more than 450 bills attacking the rights of transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023.
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech