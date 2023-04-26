Las Vegas police look for 3 suspects accused of threatening victims during robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for three suspects they say were involved in the robbery of two businesses Sunday night.

Police said the robberies occurred between 6:32 p.m. and 6:49 p.m. near the 300 block of South Nellis Boulevard while threats were made to the victims.

Las Vegas police provided the below descriptions of the three suspects:

1. Black male adult, approximately 6′ tall, approximately 300 pounds, wearing a black gaiter mask, black t-shirt with white design, stonewashed jeans, and black and white slide shoes.

2. Black male adult, approximately 5′10″ tall, 180 pounds with a short afro and mustache, wearing a black hoodie with a female face, black pants, and black shoes.

3. Black male adult, approximately 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds with braided bangs, wearing a gold chain, black t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

