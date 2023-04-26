Las Vegas police investigate after car lands in pool in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a vehicle crashing through a wall and landing in a pool.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash occurred at about 1:32 p.m. Tuesday near University Avenue and Mojave Road.

Police said a vehicle crashed through a wall and then landed in a pool.

Residents advised officers that two suspects fled the scene. As of Wednesday morning, LVMPD said no arrests have been made.

