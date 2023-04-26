Las Vegas may see first 100-degree day of 2023 this weekend

By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether you’re ready or not, the triple digits are coming.

On average, the first 100-degree day of the year in Las Vegas is typically May 24.

However, in the past, Las Vegas’ earliest 100-degree day on record was on May 1, 1947.

If Las Vegas reaches 100 degrees this Sunday, April 30, as expected, it would set a new record for the earliest the city has seen triple-digit temperatures.

The latest Las Vegas waited to see its first 100-day of the year was on June 30, 1965.

