Las Vegas man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison on federal drug, weapons charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man will serve 70 months in prison on weapons and drug charges following an April 24 hearing in federal court.

Nicholas Santos, 22, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to one count of conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun. According to court documents, on September 1, 2021, Santos conspired with two co-defendants to sell firearms and machine guns without a Federal Firearms License.

He sold multiple firearms including semi-automatic firearms and shotguns; AR-style personally made firearms; a stolen rifle and shotgun; and Glock switches. On four different dates between July and August of 2021, Santos also conspired to sell Fentanyl and Alprazolam (Xanax).

In June 2021, he possessed a Glock switch used to modify a semi-automatic firearm to fire as a machine gun. While detained in the Henderson Detention Center, Santos attempted to obstruct the investigation when he told his girlfriend to delete evidence related to the federal charges in this case.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement. This case was investigated by the ATF and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Allison Reese.

