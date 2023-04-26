Las Vegas law firm offering $5K reward in connection with swastika incident at school

Las Vegas special needs student had an alleged swastika scratched into skin.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-area law firm is offering a reward in connection with an incident in which a special needs student had a swastika scratched into his skin.

Heidari Law Group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the March 9 incident.

According to the boy’s mother, the 17-year-old nonverbal student came from from Clark High School with what appeared to be a swastika scratched into his back. The mother said the boy wears a Yamulke daily, the proper head covering for Jewish men. The boy has since been pulled from school.

Clark County School District Police and the FBI are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 702-999-7777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

