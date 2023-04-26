‘Karen’-themed eatery to open pop-up diner in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as “home of great burgers and rude service,” a “Karen”-themed eatery will open a pop-up location in Las Vegas later this year.

As part of the experience, creators of the “Karen’s Diner” say “customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude.”

The eatery will open in Las Vegas for a few days only at Art Houz in downtown Las Vegas, 814 S. 3rd Street.

The Las Vegas pop-up will be held on July 14-16th

Tickets for the experience are $47 per person and include a burger (beef, chicken or veggie), fries and a soda, creators say. Tickets must be purchased online, the restaurant says.

“You will get the full and authentic Karen experience - our games, our waitstaff and the full works and decent food provided by the venue (we hope).”

