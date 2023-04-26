Iconic Vegas Vic sign violating Las Vegas city code as it remains off

Iconic Vegas Vic sign violating Las Vegas city code as it remains off
Iconic Vegas Vic sign violating Las Vegas city code as it remains off(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:58 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas says it received complaints recently that the Vegas Vic sign is off. The iconic sign has been a staple of Fremont Street since it went up in 1951.

The city noted on Twitter Tuesday that a code enforcement team issued a correction to the owner, which FOX5 has learned is Schiff Enterprises, headquartered in Atlantic City. Las Vegas city code requires signs in the downtown casino district to be fully lit from at least one hour before dusk until one hour after dawn.

Neon Museum executive director Aaron Berger tells FOX5 there’s a reason people have reached out to the city about an unlit sign.

“We are a city that has a reputation of building up and tearing down,” Berger explained. “So when we have this piece of history that’s so iconic, that’s so tied to the very fabric of our city itself, we want to make sure not only that it’s preserved, but that it’s presented in the best way possible.”

“These signs are our history, our city’s history,” Berger continued. “And so any time we see them in disrepair, it’s a really poor reflection of our own city as a whole. So it is important that we care for them. It’s important that we preserve them.”

FOX5 has reached out to Schiff Enterprises but has not heard back as of this publishing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023.
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley

Latest News

FOX5 drone image of homeless encampments on Las Vegas Valley trail in April 2023.
Social workers intervene in growing homeless camps across Las Vegas trails
Las Vegas animal control to return dog in deadly US 95 crash along with puppies free of charge
City of Las Vegas to return dog in deadly US 95 crash along with puppies free of charge
Dani- City of LV Dispatch
ONLY ON FOX5: An inside look at the City of Las Vegas dispatch center
D'Shante Styles, 33
‘Give me the stacks or I will shoot you!’ said suspect arrested in connection with six casino robberies