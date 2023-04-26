Iconic Vegas Vic sign violating Las Vegas city code as it remains off

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas says it received complaints recently that the Vegas Vic sign is off. The iconic sign has been a staple of Fremont Street since it went up in 1951.

The city noted on Twitter Tuesday that a code enforcement team issued a correction to the owner, which FOX5 has learned is Schiff Enterprises, headquartered in Atlantic City. Las Vegas city code requires signs in the downtown casino district to be fully lit from at least one hour before dusk until one hour after dawn.

Neon Museum executive director Aaron Berger tells FOX5 there’s a reason people have reached out to the city about an unlit sign.

“We are a city that has a reputation of building up and tearing down,” Berger explained. “So when we have this piece of history that’s so iconic, that’s so tied to the very fabric of our city itself, we want to make sure not only that it’s preserved, but that it’s presented in the best way possible.”

“These signs are our history, our city’s history,” Berger continued. “And so any time we see them in disrepair, it’s a really poor reflection of our own city as a whole. So it is important that we care for them. It’s important that we preserve them.”

FOX5 has reached out to Schiff Enterprises but has not heard back as of this publishing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.