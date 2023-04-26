Human remains found at Lake Mead identified as Las Vegas man missing since 1998

Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of possible human remains were found this week at Lake Mead.(KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A spokesperson for Clark County Communications provided an update on the case of human remains found at Lake Mead last summer.

On July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16, 2022, park visitors discovered skeletal remains in the same general area near the shoreline of Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. During the course of its investigation, the Clark County Office of Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed that the three sets of remains belonged to the same person.

The remains in this case have now been identified by the Clark County Office of Coroner/Medical Examiner as Claude Russell Pensinger of Las Vegas. Pensinger was 52 years old when he disappeared on July 14, 1998.

The identification was based on DNA analysis, and the cause and manner of Mr. Pensinger’s death are undetermined.

The remains of another man found at Lake Mead were identified last month. Remains of a man discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor on May 1, 2022 remain unidentified. Investigators determined that his death was a homicide and he died from a gunshot wound.

