‘Give me the stacks or I will shoot you!’ said suspect arrested in connection with six casino robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More details have emerged after Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspect in connection with half a dozen robberies that targeted casino cages.

According to an LMVPD arrest report, the six robberies happened between November 16, 2022 and April 19 in Clark County at the following casinos:

Gold Coast Green Valley Ranch Silverton Rampart Palace Station M Resort

D’Shante Styles, 33, of Las Vegas was arrested on April 20 and is facing multiple charges, including several counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon and grand larceny of motor vehicles.

Detectives from the LVMPD Robbery Section responded to each of the robberies and noted “numerous similarities between the crimes,” including the businesses in question, the time of day, the suspect’s description and the method used during the crimes. According to court documents, each robbery was committed by a black male claiming to be armed with a firearm, and they all targeted casino cages.

In the first three events, the suspect handed a note reading something to the effect of “put the 10 stacks in the bag or I will shoot!” to the victim. In the fourth robbery, he had a note in his hand but made the same request verbally. During the fifth, he again told the victim, “Give me the stacks or I will shoot you!”

The suspect wore the same clothing during the first two robberies: a black beanie, a black puffy jacket, a blue COVID mask, black pants and black gloves. Police said he wore the same gloves during all six events.

He was described as standing 6′-6′3″ tall with an athletic, muscular build. He wore similar or identical items of clothing in multiple occurrences, including a black gaiter with a white logo. He wore the same beanie during the first four and another plain, black hat in the final two.

Police said the suspect was “known to steal a vehicle prior to committing a robbery at a casino cage,” and he would use it as a getaway vehicle. During the third robbery, he waited at the Caesar’s Palace valet before taking a taxi to Silverton Casino. The cab waited outside while he went in, allegedly committed the robbery, and had the taxi drive him away. The driver was unaware that a crime had been committed.

A review of the suspect’s criminal history shows four robbery convictions from 2009. Styles’ bond was set at $500,000 and he has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for May 9.

