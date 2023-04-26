Forecast Outlook- 4/26/2023

Temperatures Soaring This Weekend
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It will feel more like early June this weekend as temperatures push close to 100° on Sunday. Before we get into the weekend heat, some more wind will be in the mix on Friday.

Skies stay mostly sunny with light wind on Thursday. We’ll start with temperatures in the 60s before afternoon highs climb into the low 90s during the afternoon. Another storm diving in from the north over Utah and Colorado will bring us more wind here in Southern Nevada. Forecast wind gusts are in the 30-40 mph range with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Saturday brings plenty of sunshine with a forecast high of 94° in Las Vegas. Sunday will be the hottest day with a forecast high of 98°. This will be the hottest day so far this year as we push close to the daily record high of 99° for April 30th.

Temperatures fall early next week with gusty wind picking back up again. Wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll go from 92° on Monday down to 83° on Tuesday. High temperatures will be back into the mid 70s on Wednesday with the chance of some showers around the area Thursday and Friday next week.

