Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who police said was shot and killed while walking Sunday night in the south valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at about 8:57 p.m. Sunday, Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue.

Arriving officers located a woman who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the victim was walking when an “unknown vehicle shot at her.” Police said the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the victim as Shawna McCowan, 43. Officials said her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wound of the torso and neck. Her cause of death was homicide, the coroner’s office said.

