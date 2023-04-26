Comedian Kevin James announces 3 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Actor/executive producer Kevin James participates in the "Kevin Can Wait" panel during the CBS...
Actor/executive producer Kevin James participates in the "Kevin Can Wait" panel during the CBS Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian, actor and producer Kevin James has announced he will perform three shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, James, who is known for his roles in “The King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” he will perform at The Mirage Theatre on Oct. 19-21.

“We look forward to welcoming comedy star Kevin James to Center Stage Comedy this fall,” says Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage. “Kevin has been involved in so many hilarious movies, shows and comedy specials – we know guests are going to love seeing his humor live in Las Vegas.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

