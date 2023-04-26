CCSD says threat against Henderson middle school found to be ‘unsubstantiated’

Bob Miller Middle School
Bob Miller Middle School(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The CCSD Police Department investigated a threat against a Henderson middle school on Wednesday and found it to be “unsubstantiated.”

Nicole Donadio, principal of Bob Miller Middle School in Henderson, issued the below letter parents:

Dear Bob Miller Middle School Families:

My top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community. We are aware of a rumor concerning a possible threat to our school. We take all threats seriously and report the information to the CCSD Police Department. CCSD PD investigated and deemed the matter to be unsubstantiated.

This serves as a reminder to please encourage your child to report any perceived threat to an adult on campus immediately so that the matter can be looked into. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact the school at 702-799-2260.

In service,

Nicole Donadio

Principal

Bob Miller Middle School

