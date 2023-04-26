Aquatic Life working to prevent Las Vegas Valley drowning deaths among kids with autism

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - April is National Autism Awareness Month and according to the National Autism Association, drowning is the leading cause of death for children with autism.

This summer a local organization is looking to teach children with disabilities how to swim and other water safety skills.

Gary Anderson and his wife Katherine own Aquatic Life here in the Las Vegas Valley. They offer private, one-on-one lessons to children with disabilities to keep them water safe and potentially save their own lives in an emergency.

“Something that seems so small to somebody can be massive for somebody else.” Gary Anderson said. “Once they get it, it’s amazing to see. You can see it on the parents’ faces when they see their kids finally do something. Just jumping off the side of the pool can be terrifying for some of these children.”

