Las Vegas animal control to return dog in deadly US 95 crash along with puppies free of charge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas Animal Protective Services and The Animal Foundation confirm it will return the litter of puppies it seized from a dog owner who died after a crash on the 95 earlier this month.

The family of 79-year-old David Kingsley says animal control seized his dog Nikita at the scene of that crash before going to his home and taking the puppies she recently had.

Kingsley was in the hospital at the time.

The city’s animal control unit initially said they would not return the pups to Kingsley’s family until they were six weeks old. They would also charge adoption fees to the tune of 200 dollars per animal.

The dog and puppies have been under the care of The Animal Foundation since the crash.

Victoria Seaman, a Las Vegas city councilwoman, chimed in on Twitter Friday saying she spoke to animal control who will be releasing the dog and puppies to the family.

On Wednesday the City of Las Vegas confirmed her tweet and The Animal Foundation said it would waive those costs under a pre-existing program.

A spokesperson with the City of Las Vegas provided this statement below:

“The City of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services team is actively working with the family to make sure that there is an opportunity for them to reclaim the animals at the appropriate time.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article said The Animal Foundation made the decisions regarding the dog and puppies, however, it is the City of Las Vegas Animal Protective Services who is in charge of what happens to the animals. The Animal Foundation is solely responsible for taking care of the animals.

